The Very Group partners with True Fit to offer personalised size and fit

The Very Group has revealed a new partnership with True Fit that will see it provide customers with personalised size and fit guidance across its 300 brands.

The retail group, which operates online e-commerce platform Very.co.uk, said it hopes to give customers “greater confidence in choosing the right size and fit” through the implementation, ultimately striving to reduce the rate of fit-related returns.

True Fit utilises artificial intelligence (AI) technology to make size and fit recommendations and has already been adopted by a number of brands, including Quiz.

“We’re proud to announce this latest partnership, which is one of many we plan to make in tech and talent,” said Matt Grest, chief information officer at The Very Group, in a release.

Great continued: “As a multi-category retailer, we believe that great digital customer experience involves category-appropriate ways of choosing the right product for you. In fashion, that means confidently being able to choose the right size and fit. True Fit will give our customers that confidence and help us to reduce returns.”