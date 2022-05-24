The Vintage Store to open its largest outlet to date

Leading vintage clothing retailer, The Vintage Store, has signed up for its largest store to date at Liverpool One.

The Vintage Store has secured a 12,000 square foot store to showcase the brand’s signature collection of affordable vintage clothing, including popular sportswear retailers Adidas, Nike and Champion, alongside coveted designer brands Ralph Lauren and Burberry.

Opening at the end of May, the store will be located in the old Topshop site and will mark The Vintage Store’s largest to date, joining its established outlets in Newcastle, Sheffield, York and Hull.

Commenting on its latest opening, Phil Waltham from The Vintage Store, said: “Liverpool’s fashion, music and indie scene is one that I’ve always admired and it’s this rich tapestry that establishes the city as the perfect cultural setting for The Vintage Store.

“Liverpool One is a prime destination which offers the opportunity to undertake our biggest expansion yet and we look forward to increasing accessibility to sustainable fashion and introducing our unique vintage clothing collection to Liverpool.”

Alison Clegg, managing director, Asset Management, Grosvenor, added: “The Vintage Store is the perfect fit for Liverpool One. Its position as a sustainability-focused operator reiterates Liverpool One’s ambition to be a centre for environmentally conscious and responsible brands.

“We look forward to becoming the home of The Vintage Store’s largest location to date and anticipate the local community being equally excited to have affordable, vintage fashion on its doorstep.”