The Wardrobe Workshop and Natural x Lab collab on London pop-up

Independent brand The Wardrobe Workshop and lifestyle brand Natural x Lab have collaborated to open a luxury, sustainability focused pop-up store in London’s Islington.

The pop-up, which is open between 23 August - 15 September 2019 at 124 Upper Street, Islington, will shine a spotlight on the brand’s shared focus on sustainable fashion practices, and will host events including meditation, yoga, crystal workshops, terrarium workshops, facials, speaker panels with key industry figures and designer meet and greets.

The Wardrobe Workshop is a two-way platform, focused on showcasing unique independent brands whilst also reviving pre-loved items. Natural x Lab is a lifestyle store based on making products that are designed to last, use natural ingredients and repair existing products to reduce the environmental impact of landfills. The two work with brands such as Gugh Ho, Veja, Guy Morgan, and By Sarah.

The companies accessed the space with the help of Appear Here, a business connecting brands to a network of prime retail spaces.

“We have partnered with Natural x Lab to create a unique retail experience, we wanted to create something that was exciting and immersive,” Charlotte Bowring, founder of Wardrobe Workshop, said in a statement. “We both feel passionately about two things; firstly, that shopping should be a fun experience - our job is to wow the customer. Secondly, that the fashion industry needs to recognise sustainability as a key part of its future.

“It is amazing to work with a partner who shares the same values. Reaching new audiences, through exciting new spaces is something we are both passionate about. Making physical retail relevant has never been more important and we are proud to be working with Appear Here on this.

“Expect cutting edge fashion alongside our favourite ceramics, plants and beauty products.”