The Welsh Government supports former Laura Ashley workers

Following the social enterprise, Fashion-Enter Ltd (FEL), and its decision to open a new production centre in Powys with the support of the Welsh Government, according to Economy Minister Ken Skates, 77 former Laura Ashley workers are set to return to the clothing industry.

FEL received investment from the Welsh Government, after the company secured a major contract with online fashion retailer, Asos.

With additional support from the ReAct Wage subsidy programme, the workers from Laura Ashley will initially help to produce 10,000 garments a week for the Asos contract from FEL’s new base, this will increase to 20,000 clothing items a week within the month.

FEL CEO, Jenny Holloway, said in a statement: “Many of the stitchers we employed had been working for Laura Ashley for over 35 years. I had to, knowing they were going to lose their jobs. Also, so many experienced stitchers are difficult to find anywhere now, they are like gold.”