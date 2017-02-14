The White Company to create “statement store”

Fashion and lifestyle brand The White Company is to upsize its Bluewater store to almost double its size to create a “statement store” due to open this spring.

The new store on Bluewater’s lower Guildhall will span 5,881 square feet and house the brand’s complete range of exclusive lifestyle products, from women’s fashion and accessories, to homewares, beauty products and The Little White Company’s childrenswear.

Sitting adjacent to Hobbs, Russell and Bromley and the recently opened Michael Kors, the store is being designed by an in-house team and evolves The White Company’s classic look, with the emphasis on creating a calm and inviting retail experience.

The White Company, director of property, Sarah King, said: “Bluewater has long been a top-performing location for The White Company. Land Securities has worked closely with us to create a bespoke space that allows us to give Bluewater’s guests a true encapsulation of The White Company brand as a whole.”

Russell Loveland, portfolio director at Land Securities, co-owner and asset manager of Bluewater, added: “We have sustained demand from leading retailers to create statement stores at Bluewater that offer our guests the very best expression of their brand.

“The upsized flagship from The White Company is the latest example of this. The new store will embody everything the brand stands for and will be a significant addition to Bluewater’s own unique day-out experience.”

The announcement comes as Bluewater reported a strong Christmas performance, with average retail spend per visit reaching 191 pounds, and follows the news that Missguided is making its first move outside London with the opening of a 16,000 square foot store on the lower Rose Gallery this spring.

Images: courtesy of The White Company