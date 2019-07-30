The White Company to open a new store at Westquay in Southampton

Hammerson has announced that The White Company will be opening its first site in Southampton at Westquay. The company said that the new 6,500 sq. ft. unit is expected to open in time for Christmas.

Commenting on the announcement, Iain Mitchell, UK Commercial Director at Hammerson, said in a statement: “Across our portfolio, we’re actively rotating our retailer mix, with a focus on aspirational, growing brands that offer a really engaging in-store experience. The White Company is a prime example of that strategy in action.”

“The White Company are delighted that we will be opening in time for Christmas in Westquay. We have been looking at Southampton for quite some time and following our successful pop-up in Westquay last Christmas we knew this opportunity would be a perfect addition to our portfolio,” added Sarah King, Director of Property at The White Company.

The company further said that Westquay has already welcomed a number of new brands in 2019, including Tommy Hilfiger, Typo, and the escape room concept Locked in a Room.

Picture credit:FTI Consulting