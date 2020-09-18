Thebe Magugu launches e-commerce

Thebe Magugu, last year's winner of the LVMH prize, has now stepped into the growing world of e-commerce. There's no arguing that it's next to impossible for a fashion brand to survive without e-commerce nowadays, especially among the era of coronavirus. Magugu promptly began working on e-commerce expansion after a drop in wholesale orders that so many independent designers became victim to thanks to coronavirus. The designer's e-commerce site officially launches today with a campaign shot by Travys Owen.

The website opens with the Thebe Magugu logo, and the left-hand side features a menu that gives options for viewing the collection, and shopping women's ready-to-wear, accessories, along with the unisex "It's Fine...I'm Fine" T-shirt, and an exhibition catalog.

Although Magugu has primarily been a womenswear designer, menswear collections are in the works. Currently, Magugu's collections are still carried at 19 points of sale worldwide. The South Africa-based designer won't get to show his collection in person this season at Paris Fashion Week due to travel restrictions, but he will be presenting his collection digitally and showroom appointments will be taking place via Palais de Tokyo.

photo: via thebemagugu.com