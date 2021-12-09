These holiday campaigns are set to grab customers' attention

Fashion brands, apparel manufacturers and retailers are ringing in the Christmas season with these campaigns and collections.

With slogans like “Happiness belongs to us,” “Your Style. Your Sound. Your Christmas” and “Coming home for Christmas - Travel lightly,” they place themes like community, returning to normalcy and sustainability at the heart of their campaigns.

Pictures and videos illustrate yearnings resulting from pandemic days with brands alluding to the difficult circumstances that people have gone through this year. At the same time, the campaigns celebrate the special moments of the Christmas season.

Special moments

In its campaign videos, Zalando relies on emotional images that “celebrate personal moments of joy and happiness,” according to the Berlin-based online retailer.

The TV spot shows people joined in emotional moments, either intimately as a couple or together with the family on the sofa - the emotions that people share with each other during the festive season are the focus of the video.

Photo: Zalando

German clothing retailer Peek & Cloppenburg follows a similar approach, which focuses on special Christmas moments and a feeling of community. Titled “Your Style. Your Sound. Your Christmas,” the idea is to “celebrate Christmas the way you like it,” the company explains. The campaign creates a unifying feeling of togetherness through a new version of the Christmas staple “Jingle Bells.”

Photo: Peek & Cloppenburg

Clothing brand Marc O'Polo delivers somewhat different images and presents this year’s Christmas initiative with less glitter and in calm, subdued colours. Following on from its rebranding strategy , the label focuses on its new commitment to sustainability and the environment for the festive season. The capsule collection “Coming Home for Christmas - Travel lightly” is dedicated to the theme of sustainable travel. In addition, the brand supports a climate project with every purchase.

Photo: Marc O'Polo

The Scandinavian-style collection includes outerwear, tops, pants, shoes and accessories. For tech accessories and skincare products, the label has collaborated with tech accessories manufacturer Native Union and cosmetics company Sprekenhus.

“The pandemic has made the ordinary extraordinary. Travelling to see family, friends, places of longing or business appointments. Travelling on holidays, public holidays or special occasions. Travelling is no longer a given. We are rethinking the way we do it and increasingly asking ourselves what impact we are having on our environment with flights, boat trips, car and train journeys. We want to celebrate travel in a new way: more sustainably and more consciously,” announced Marc O'Polo.

Photo: Marc O'Polo

In a festive mood

In addition to festive campaigns, various fashion brands and retailers have also launched extensive Christmas collections. With products such as ornaments for the Christmas tree, candles and festive decorations, they are moving outside their core business.

For the winter season, Irish textile discounter Primark has added calendars, baking utensils and games and gifts for pets to its classic red-and-green Christmas sweaters. Likewise, fashion label Max Mara has designed cushions, Christmas tree pendants, brooches and other accessories for the special occasion.

Photo:Primark

German fashion company Hugo Boss shows its Christmas spirit with lots of gold, glitter and big logos. The collection combines festive pieces like elegant blazers and dresses with comfortable looks that still have a touch of extravagance with sequins and shimmering wool.

Photo: Hugo Boss

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.de.Edited and translated by Simone Preuss.