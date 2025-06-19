THG Commerce launches new Hyrox global DTC ecommerce platform

THG Commerce, the end-to-end ecommerce platform from THG Ingenuity, has launched a new direct-to-consumer ecommerce platform for Hyrox, the fitness racing event.

The website launch is part of a wider partnership between the two parties to drive long-term growth for Hyrox as it expands globally. Hyrox will benefit from extensive support across ecommerce, marketing, and fulfillment while accessing services from re-platforming its D2C ecommerce website, customer services, sales processing, and international fulfillment.

“Our partnership with THG Commerce marks an exciting new chapter for Hyrox as we launch a new global ecommerce platform,” said Moritz Fürste, Co-Founder at Hyrox, in a statement.

“Athletes across the world can now purchase official Hyrox products and exclusive collections from global partners on the website, which THG Commerce has been integral to making happen at speed and scale. We’re thrilled to be taking this next step in the brand’s evolution and giving athletes the ecommerce experience they deserve.”

Hyrox will also leverage THG Ingenuity’s logistics solution, THG Fulfil, to enhance its global fulfillment capabilities. With a network of over 250 courier partners serving 195 countries, the platform offers efficient, locally optimized delivery. Backed by a 200 million dollar investment in state-of-the-art infrastructure, THG Fulfil offers industry-leading next-day delivery cut-off times, with orders dispatched the same day when placed as late as 1 am.

“Hyrox has been an industry disruptor since it launched in 2017, and we’re thrilled to join their journey to help solidify their global presence,” said Richard Ward, CEO at THG Ingenuity, in a statement. “At THG Commerce, we’re experts in connecting brands to customers where it matters most, removing complexity from the ecommerce journey to deliver real value.”