THG’s Lookfantastic unveils first physical store

Formerly online-only beauty retailer Lookfantastic has opened its first-ever physical store in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, where it is to reimagine various existing initiatives in a real-life setting.

The concept store leans in on the success of popular events and pop-ups, Lookfantastic said in a release, with a space that intends to educate customers about the products it offers in what is described to be a “bold departure from traditional beauty halls”.

Among the store will be “the world’s first” Color Wow salon, a colour-coded zoning system to guide shoppers through different categories and an in-person ‘The Box’ beauty box service that will allow customers to curtate personalised collections.

Over 90 brands will be housed in the location, where in-store beauty experts will be on-hand to help and monthly beauty pop-ups will exhibit collaborations, new launches and limited-edition products.

In a release, Lucy Gorman, CEO of Lookfantastic’s parent company THG Beauty, expressed excitement about the opening of the concept store, adding: “This innovative retail space goes beyond products, offering a unique and immersive beauty destination. It perfectly complements our omnichannel strategy, bridging the gap between our established online community and the success of our pop-up events.

“Community is at the heart of everything we do, and we’re delighted customers will be able to discover and purchase while also enjoying beauty services, bringing digital beauty into the third dimension for our loyal, local customer base in a new way.”