ThirdLove expands into swimwear with debut collection

Inclusive lingerie brand ThirdLove has expanded its product assortment with the launch of its first swimwear collection.

The new line features three distinctive styles, including an underwear demi-top, classic bikini swim bottoms, and a high-rise swim bottom, each designed to offer women comfort and coverage while out and in the water.

Created in response to customer demand, the new collection sits in line with ThirdLove's brand mission to offer perfectly fitting intimates, the swimwear line seeks to overcome many common issues that women face with swimwear, such as poor fit, lack of support, nipple coverage, and adjustability.

"When multiple customers told me they were about to wear their 24/7 t-shirt bra to the beach or pool because they couldn't find a swim top with the fit and support they needed, I knew it was time for ThirdLove to break into swimwear," said Heidi Zak, Co-Founder and CEO of ThirdLove in a statement. "To satisfy demand, we are expanding into swim just in time for resort season, and couldn't be happier that we are continuing to help our consumers feel comfortable, confident, and supported, now in a bathing suit."

Inspired by ThirdLove's 24/7 classic t-shirt bra, the underwired demi swim top offers the same fit and support with exclusive half-cup sizes and built-in foam cups for shaping and added nipple coverage. Available in 43 sizes, ranging from A to H cups, the swim top has an adjustable, anti-chafe back closure in 32 to 42-sized bands.

The bikini bottoms are available in two options, classic and high-rise, both of which are fully lined and designed to provide shape-enhancing with a no-dig waistband, The classic swim bottom is available in sizes XS-1X, with the high-rise swim bottom coming in sizes XS-3X.

The new collection is available in black, with pricing ranging from 50 US dollars to 88 US dollars. ThirdLove's debut swimwear line can be purchased on their website thirdlove.com, or at one of the brand's four physical stores in Boca Raton, Newport Beach, Chicago, and Scottsdale from December 8 onwards.