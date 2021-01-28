ThirdLove personalizes ecommerce with virtual “Fitting Room”

ThirdLove has unveiled a new digital offering to help its shoppers get the most from their online experience. The online intimates retailer has launched “The Fitting Room” - an interactive quiz that builds upon the brand’s original Fit Finder quiz.

The Fitting Room helps customers find their best products and fits through a series of questions that take into account individual needs, lifestage, body changes and fit issues. It uses innovative 3D animations, educational content and style preferences to offer shoppers a personalized selection of products.

“We created ThirdLove to provide a positive alternative to the traditional in-person bra shopping experience, in hopes of eliminating the frustration that often comes with trying to find your correct size,” Heidi Zak, the brand’s co-founder and CEO, said in a statement. “We’re proud to continue to be a pioneer in the industry, launching the next generation of Fit Technology with 3D designs that transform the way you can shop for bras and underwear online.”

ThirdLove first launched its original Fit Finder quiz in 2016. Over 17.6 million women have since used the tool, resulting in over 100 million fit insights that have helped the brand to leverage product development decisions. These insights led to ThirdLove creating half-cup sizes; the brand currently offers 78 sizes in total.

“While we received a terrific response from our original Fit Finder quiz, we learned that our customers are craving a more visual and engaging fitting process, which served as the catalyst for the advanced Fitting Room platform,” Ra’el Cohen, ThirdLove’s co-founder and chief creative officer, added. “Since finding the right style is just as important as finding the perfect fit, we redesigned the Fitting Room experience to emulate a personalized in-store fitting session, in which we can both recommend appropriate sizes, and share products and styles from new categories, as we continue to expand offerings and grow the business into a lifestyle brand.”

