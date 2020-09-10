Thom Sweeney confirms opening of new townhouse in Mayfair

British tailor Thom Sweeney is to open its new four-storey townhouse this September in the heart of London’s Mayfair, bringing together its two existing West End stores under one roof.

Billed as its “tailoring townhouse” the new location at 24c Old Burlington Street, will house a bespoke tailoring workshop, fitting rooms, made-to-measure lounge and its ready-to-wear collections, as well as a cocktail bar and barber’s shop.

The 3,100 square foot store, part of The Pollen Estate, was selected to offer Thom Sweeney’s customers “an elevated new retail experience” combined with a members club feel.

“The townhouse marks the start of an exciting chapter for Thom Sweeney,” said co-founder, Thom Whiddett in a statement. “We’re excited to be moving onto Old Burlington Street, bringing fresh energy to neighbouring Savile Row – an address that’s synonymous with Great British tailoring.”

Customers will enter through the townhouse’s grand frontage into a showroom dedicated to Thom Sweeney’s ready-to-wear collection, featuring tailoring, casualwear, shirts and knitwear. The floor will also have a custom-built pool table and a drink’s bar to enable the shop floor to be transformed easily into an event space when required.

Thom Sweeney moving to Old Burlington Street in London

The first floor will showcase more of the brand’s ready-to-wear collection, alongside a consultation space for bespoke and made-to-measure customers, with elegant mid-century furnishings, custom Thom Sweeney mannequins and galvanised clothing rails lining the space.

At the top of the townhouse’s staircase, lined with artworks curated by neighbouring Mayfair galleries, the third floor will be a lounge area for customers to socialise in the second copper-clad cocktail bar with leather Chesterfield sofas.

Whiddett, added: “We’re looking forward to presenting a modern vision for a tailor’s shop, with space to unwind as well as to meet our team and browse the collection. This new store is as much a home from home for our customers, as it is a hub for bespoke tailoring.”

On the townhouse’s lower ground floor, Thom Sweeney will house its bespoke workrooms, home to the company’s team of cutters and coatmakers, with cutting boards, sewing machines, steam irons and additional workbenches lining the space.

The final addition to the townhouse will be Pankhurst London’s new state-of-the-art barbershop, with custom-made Bentley barber’s chairs that has been fitted out in the vaulted rear chamber. The suite will offer luxury grooming services including haircuts and traditional wet-shaves.

Julian Stocks, property director of The Pollen Estate, owns 45 buildings in East Mayfair, added: “We are delighted to welcome Thom Sweeney to Old Burlington Street, and are excited to see their luxury retail offering under one roof.”

Images: courtesy of Thom Sweeney by Tom Griffiths