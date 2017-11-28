Thom Sweeney to open New York store

A little bit of England is coming stateside. British tailoring brand Thom Sweeney will be opening their first New York store in SoHo. The shop will be the brand's first endeavor outside of the U.K. It will ready-to-wear styles, and also include the brand's signature bespoke and made-to-measure business.

“It feels like a natural progression to open a space in New York where we have a nice following of around 200 clients [for bespoke and made-to-measure],” said the brand's co-founder Luke Sweeney to *Business of Fashion*. “Instead of doing trunk shows out of hotel suites, we will create retail space that will hold [bespoke] appointments every 8 weeks.”

Sweeney co-founded the brand with Thom Widdet in 2007. They managed to stand out from the rest of the pack with their Savile Row tailoring thanks to combining lighter fabrics with cropped and shrunken cuts. In 2009, they opened their first store on Weighouse Street, and in 2014 they opened a second store on Bruton Street.

Although the brand prides themselves on Savile Row tailoring techniques, they don't have a location on Savile Row. They also take a strong focus on their ready-to-wear business, which is unusual for most made-to-measure and bespoke businesses. The brand's big break came in 2013 when they were picked up by Mr Porter, helping them grow not only their U.K. business, but their U.S. business as well.

They are using the new SoHo store to further test their market power in the States before they continue with expansion.

photo: via Thomsweeney.co.uk