Thomas Pink relaunches

Thomas Pink has relaunched as an e-commerce store. While the brand has yet to make an official announcement, its website is currently live.

The website quietly relaunched last week selling shirts, ties, socks, and pocket squares with prices ranging from 18 pounds to 175 pounds. The brand’s new creative director is Dean Gomilsek-Cole, who will be developing a “new look and offer” for the brand.

LVMH purchased Thomas Pink in 1999 for 41.6 million pounds. The brand took a significant hit during the COVID-19 pandemic and was ultimately shut down by LVMH. In December 2020, Thomas Pink’s website and social media channels shut down. The shirtmaker also closed their store on London Jermyn Street.

In February, the brand was bought by JD Sports Fashion trading director Nick Preston. Preston set up a holding company called Thomas Pink Shirtmaker in the U.S.