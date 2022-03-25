Threedium opens virtual shopping mall in Decentraland

3D engine Threedium, together with creative production agency Craft, has launched a virtual shopping mall as part of Decentraland’s ongoing Metaverse Fashion Week, which will be host to a number of established and emerging brands.

Threedium’s space includes stores by the likes of Paco Rabanne, Dolce & Gabbana and Casablanca, as well as web3 brands DeadFellaz and FangGang.

Visitors to the mall will be able to attend fashion events and experiences that will involve both physical and digital drops.

For the mall’s opening event yesterday, March 24, MVFW’s first-ever official chair, Cathy Hackl, was in attendance in avatar form and a live hologram, from which she delivered a welcome speech.

“Threedium’s groundbreaking work in e-commerce is truly setting the standard in the industry,” said Agustin Ferreira, Decentraland Foundation leader, in a release. “To be able to partner their expertise with the visionary Cathy Hackl, in what is a virtual world-first experience, is a major coup for Fashion Week.”

Craft and Threedium will also be working together on the opening of a metaverse office, which will house a brand incubator space, and the launch of an augmented reality (AR) clothing line for users to personalise their avatars.