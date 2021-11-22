Tiffany & Co announces store opening at Bon Marché Rive Gauche

Tiffany & Co have announced the opening of its new store at Bon Marché Rive Gauche in Paris.

The store, which will be located on the ground floor of the Bon Marché department store, celebrates the long history between the New York brand at Paris. It is also the jeweller’s seventh store in France.

The design of the store follows the familiar Tiffany aesthetic, with its walls decorated with clouds and light curves, highlighted by blue tones.

The shop also features an engraved glass diamond sculpture by Hugh Dutton. Guests will be allowed to virtually try on Bird on a Rock brooch by Jean Schlumberger through digitally animated window displays. They can then share the experience through their own social media channels.