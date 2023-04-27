Tiffany & Co. reopens New York flagship as ‘The Landmark’

Tiffany & Co. has reopened its New York flagship on 57th Street and Fifth Avenue following an extensive redesign, the first renovation of the store since it opened its doors in 1940.

The flagship, dubbed ‘The Landmark’ is one of the largest stores in Manhattan and has been designed to “reintroduce the world to a new Tiffany & Co.” explained the luxury jewellery brand.

Spanning 10 floors, the flagship is described as a cultural hub featuring custom artwork, never-before-seen jewels and immersive displays, as well as a café, and dedicated museum and exhibition spaces.

Anthony Ledru, president and chief executive officer at Tiffany & Co., said in a statement: “The reopening of the iconic Fifth Avenue Landmark is a major milestone for our House. Symbolic of a new era for Tiffany & Co., the Landmark is much more than a jewellery store, it is a cultural hub with an exquisite showcase of architecture and superior hospitality, as well as cutting-edge art and design. It sets a new bar for luxury retail on a global scale.”

Image: Tiffany & Co.; ‘The Landmark’ New York flagship on 57th Street and Fifth Avenue

Tiffany's worked with architect Peter Marino to reimagine the interior architecture, while OMA New York, led by Shohei Shigematsu, spearheaded the renovation of the building’s core and circulation infrastructure as well as the addition of a new three-story above the existing building.

The redesign has been defined by “opposing forces,” of old and new, past and future, hidden and revealed treasures, added Tiffany. It pays homage to the building’s iconic original structure, including the façade with its Atlas statue and clock above the revolving doors, which was refurbished to honour its original design, while the interiors have been completely reimagined into “a new world of wonders”.

Inside Tiffany & Co.’s ‘The Landmark’ flagship in New York

Upon entering ‘The Landmark,’ shoppers are immersed in an expansive main floor of jewellery cases illuminated by an innovative ceiling installation composed of an abstraction of facets that spans nearly the room’s entire length. While video walls immerse visitors in iconic New York City scenery with views of Central Park and the Manhattan skyline when turned on and serve as mirrors when turned off.

Image: Tiffany & Co.; ‘The Landmark’ New York flagship on 57th Street and Fifth Avenue

At the heart of the store is a sculptural spiral staircase with undulating transparent balustrades adorned with rock crystal, inspired by and reflecting the sensual and organic designs of Elsa Peretti. The staircase connects floors 3 through 8, while elevators allow access to every floor.

Alongside the retail is the Blue Box Cafe by Daniel Boulud, which offers a unique take on Tiffany’s coveted dining experience. The Michelin-starred chef will offer a seasonally inspired daytime menu, including breakfast and tea. The redesigned space also now includes a private dining area and bar with art installations.

While on floors 8 and 9, the luxury jewellery has created dedicated museum and exhibition spaces that will offer a rotation of “compelling concepts and unique storytelling experiences”.

Art is also a focus of the look store with nearly 40 artworks spanning throughout the 10 floors, including never-before-seen Tiffany-commissioned pieces, by renowned artists like Damien Hirst, Julian Schnabel, Rashid Johnson, Anna Weyant and Daniel Arsham.

To commemorate the reopening of the store, Tiffany's has also launched a range of exclusive designs and one-of-a-kind creations, including fashion and home objects, such as eyewear inspired by the Tiffany Setting engagement ring.