TikTok and Westfield London to launch first ‘For You’ house

Short-form video platform TikTok is launching its first ‘For You’ house in the UK this summer to allow consumers to experience the platform in real life.

TikTok has secured a 4,000 square foot pop-up at Westfield London to host its first experiential concept to highlight trends born from the platform through its top creator talent with a combined following of 100 million.

Described as the “ultimate IRL creator experience” the ‘For You’ house is set to open from July 22 to August 8 and will feature Kyle Thomas, comedian Ehiz Ufuah, chef Poppy O’ Toole, and freestyle footballers Jeremy Lynch and Ben Black in residence.

The ‘For You’ house has been designed to allow visitors to learn, create and explore with four themed rooms set over two floors offering bookable experiences. The Living Room is the hub of the house, showing the power of editing, the Kitchen will showcase viral recipes and cook-offs, while The Dressing Room hosts beauty, fashion and transformation challenges and The Garden will teach the best sports tips and tricks and dance routines.

In addition, the space will also offer Trust and Safety sessions for parents to learn how to keep their teens safe on the platform.

Image: courtesy of TikTok

Holly Harrison, fashion and retail brand partnerships at TikTok, said in a statement: “Creators are at the very heart of the TikTok experience, and to be able to celebrate them once again in real life with this incredible activation at Westfield London is a unique chance for our community to see the For You feed brought to life.

“The experience of video and retail are becoming increasingly intertwined and to be able to bring TikTok to life together with Westfield London was a challenge that our team relished.”

Harita Shah, marketing director UK and creative, media, events, and brand – Europe, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, added: “TikTok has become a cultural phenomenon. It’s where many of our visitors are getting their inspiration from, whether that’s fashion trends, the newest home styling influencer or foodie fads.

“Having a physical space at Westfield London gives TikTok the chance to immerse shoppers and new creators in full 360 experience where the best of the online platform merges with a real life experience. The TikTok House will bring together community and creativity, which is at the heart of what both brands do, and we have no doubt the space will be a huge success this summer.”

Image: courtesy of TikTok

Image: courtesy of TikTok