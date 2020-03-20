TJ Maxx halts e-commerce business for two weeks

While many retailers are depending on their e-commerce operations to drive business amid brick-and-mortar closures related to the COVID-19 outbreat, TJX has decided to also shutter its online sales for two weeks.

The retail company, which include TJ Maxx, Marshall's and Home Goods, has done this to allow all employees from its retail stores, offices and distribution and fulfillment centers to work remotely when they can. TJX said it will continue to pay its associates during the two-week closure.

All TJX stores and facilities across the U.S. Canada, Europe and Australia will be affected by this temporary closure.

"Our hearts are with people around the world who have been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak... This pandemic has affected everyone’s lives, including those of our Associates and customers," the company's CEO and president, Ernie Herrman, commented in a statement.

Picture:Facebook/T.J.Mxx