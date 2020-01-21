TK Maxx to open store at Queensgate shopping centre

TK Maxx is set to open a store at Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough in March.

The fashion and lifestyle brand will be opening a 37,500-square-foot unit on Queensgate’s Upper Mall, which will open formally in mid-2021. The store will have a flexible no-walls design which will allow it to expand and contract departments to reflect the latest trends and changing consumer tastes.

TK Maxx joins a number of new brands to have opened their doors in Queensgate last year including Skechers, Swarovski, Deichmann and Disney.

Guy Thomas, head of retail at global real estate investment manager Lendlease, said in a statement: “This is an extremely exciting period for Queensgate, during which a significant investment is being made in the Centre. Having new retailers signing up to join us is testament to our aim of successfully positioning Queensgate as the dominant retail space in its catchment area. Our goal is to provide an unrivalled retail and leisure line-up, which provides visitors with an improved experience in preparation for the wider extension plans for Queensgate.”

In 2019, Queensgate Shopping Centre also saw the unveiling of John Lewis & Partners’ new-look store. The 21 million pound investment enhanced its layout across 134,942 square feet and forms part of a wider 60 million pound extension for the shopping destination. The extension will provide a further 77,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, and is set to be completed by Autumn 2021.

Gary Rowntree, partner and head of branch at John Lewis & Partners Peterborough, added: “We are pleased that the full shop refurbishment is almost complete, and we have already opened exciting new features such as our Style Studio and the World of Design. The revamp was a significant investment and the largest spend on a store across our shop estate last year. Customers want more than just products, they want a destination and the new-look shop offers just that, with service-led experiences at its heart.”