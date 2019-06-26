Tmall launches English-language website to attract more international merchants

Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba wants more international brands to join its online marketplace Tmall. To accomplish this goal, the company has launched an English-language website named Tmall Global where merchants can apply to join the platform. They will be selected based on product category and quality.

“We believe the launch of this English-language website will expedite the process for brands and merchants to introduce their products to Chinese consumers”, said Tmall Global’s Deputy General Manager, Yi Qian, in a statement. Currently, nearly 20,000 international brands from 77 countries offer their products on Tmall. Alibaba wants to double that amount by 2022.

Spanish, Japanese and Korean versions of Tmall Global are also in the works, with more foreign languages to follow.