TNS continues US expansion with fourth store opening

Colombian brand TNS continues to roll out its retail strategy in the United States, with its fourth store opening in Florida.

The latest TNS store to open in South Florida is located at Aventura Mall, Miami-Dade County, and features the brand’s playful, vibrant retail concept inspired by Colombian culture. The new store features the brand’s latest collection and will host a grand opening event with tote bag personalization, a souvenir bar, a Colombian-inspired cocktail cart, and more.

TNS opens 4th store in South Florida Credits: TNS

TNS is best known for its community-first approach, with a brand spokesperson explaining to FashionUnited: “Our events and store concepts are designed to create buzz beyond shopping — blending art, music, food, and cultural references to foster brand love and organic word-of-mouth.” Ahead of the grand opening, the TNS store will also host other community events, such as DJ sets on the weekend, surprise customer prizes, branded pops, and select influencer activations.

TNS opens new store in Aventura Mall, Miami-Dade County Credits: TNS

With three other retail locations located in Brickell City Centre, Dadeland Mall, Sawgrass, and South Florida remains a key region for brand growth. As the area is culturally diverse, with many South American inhabitants, the market has a keen appetite for bold, expressive fashion. “We aim to position TNS as the go-to Latin American fashion brand in the US, offering immersive, experience-driven retail spaces that merge fashion with culture,” added the spokesperson.

TNS has more store openings planned for the near future in high-traffic, fashion-forward locations.