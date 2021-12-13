Toast opens first menswear store

Toast has opened its first standalone menswear store in Carnaby’s Newburgh Quarter in London.

The 1,146 square foot space at 2 Newburgh Street spans two floors and features Toast’s “functional and pared-back designs with relaxed styles” for men.

The Toast menswear collection offers relaxed silhouettes, washed textural fabrics and rich, heathery colours, explains the brand in a press release. All pieces have also been designed using quality fabrics to ensure longevity.

The store also features a small, curated selection of homeware and womenswear pieces.

Image: Toast

Neil Hobson, head of retail at Toast, said in a statement: “Over the past two years we have experienced a renewed appreciation for thoughtfully designed, quality clothing, and we felt it was the right time to reintroduce our menswear collection of functional and relaxed pieces that sit both within a man’s and a woman’s wardrobe.

“We released the collection earlier this year and this December, we are delighted to be launching our first stand alone menswear store in such a great location. We are looking forward to sharing the collection and bringing our customers a series of in-store events, workshops and partnerships.”

Samantha Bain-Mollison, retail director at Shaftesbury, added: “We are delighted that Toast has chosen Newburgh Street, Carnaby for their first standalone menswear shop. The brand is synonymous with premium style and fits so well with the existing strong lineup of menswear in the destination including Barbour, Mark Powell, Fred Perry and Aubin.

“The store’s homeware pieces also sit well alongside the first ever Soho Home which is also located in the Newburgh Quarter.”

Image: Toast

Image: Toast