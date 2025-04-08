Todd Snyder strengthens presence in Boston

American menswear designer Todd Snyder has opened his second store in Boston to expand his presence in the city, building on the success of the brand’s Boston Seaport location.

The new 2,200-square-foot store is located at 33 Boylston Street in the heart of The Street Chestnut Hill, an open-air shopping centre on Route 9 featuring more than 60 shops, eateries and entertainment.

The Todd Snyder store showcases the brand’s premium men’s clothing, including suiting and luxe essentials like cashmere, Japanese denim, Irish linen shirting, selvedge chinos and the brand’s Italian-made shoes and sandals.

Todd Snyder The Street Chestnut Hill store in Boston Credits: Todd Snyder

Additionally, the store also features a curated selection of luxury footwear and accessories from some longtime third-party brand partners, such as eyewear from Moscot, vintage and luxury timepieces and jewellery in collaboration with Foundwell, and casual shoes from Rubinacci, Sanders and New Balance.

Commenting on the opening, Todd Snyder, founder and president, said in a statement: “Our goal is to create the ultimate menswear destination. Since opening our Boston Seaport location over two years ago, we’ve been thrilled and overwhelmed by its success.

“Over time, we saw that many of our clients were from Chestnut Hill. What better way to serve their lifestyle and needs than by bringing our collection right to their backyard?”

Todd Snyder The Street Chestnut Hill store in Boston Credits: Todd Snyder

Todd Snyder opens second store in Boston

The interior of the store draws inspiration from Snyder’s travels to London and his favourite hotels, bars and lounges in the city, complete with English-style mouldings and custom handcrafted cases and cabinetry from London throughout.

Highlights include the store’s cash wrap lined in reclaimed vintage Persian rugs from the New York City-based ABC Carpet and Home, metro tiles on the ceiling in a nod to the London Underground, and each room is adorned with rare 19th and 20th-century antiques sourced on shopping trips in London, Paris, Round Top and New York City.

The new Boston location will also offer private shopping appointments, same-day courier service and a comprehensive tailoring studio.

Todd Snyder The Street Chestnut Hill store in Boston Credits: Todd Snyder

Jeff Rosenthal, general manager of The Street Chestnut Hill, added: "As The Street continues to grow as a premier retail destination for every member of the family, we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Todd Snyder as the latest addition to our curated mix of fashion brands.

"Known for its refined take on American style and commitment to craftsmanship, Todd Snyder will be a must-visit for our guests seeking versatile, elevated menswear.”

Todd Snyder currently operates 19 stores and has four more slated for 2025.

Todd Snyder The Street Chestnut Hill store in Boston Credits: Todd Snyder

Todd Snyder The Street Chestnut Hill store in Boston Credits: Todd Snyder

Todd Snyder The Street Chestnut Hill store in Boston Credits: Todd Snyder

Todd Snyder The Street Chestnut Hill store in Boston Credits: Todd Snyder

Todd Snyder The Street Chestnut Hill store in Boston Credits: Todd Snyder