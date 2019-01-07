Tom Ford is “most searched for” luxury brand in Europe

Tom Ford has been crowned as Europe’s most searched for luxury brand, according to independent research from e-commerce advertising and shopping comparison service, Kelkoo.

The report, which looked at spending habits across all major European retail markets, including the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, found that Tom Ford was the most searched for label across Europe.

Tom Ford was amongst the top 10 most popular luxury brands in each country, ranking third in 70 percent of these markets, however in the UK the brand could only managed second place behind Prada.

In the overall Europe ranking, Gucci was ranked in second place, closely followed by Chanel, then Prada in fourth and Dolce and Gabbana completed the top five luxury labels.

While in the UK, Prada came out on top, followed by Ford, Versace, Tissot and Fendi, with Chanel only managing sixth place, while Dolce and Gabbana were eighth and Gucci in ninth spot.

The UK ranking also saw the only entry for British designer Stella McCartney on the rankings, scrapping in at number 10, with Kelkoo adding that shoppers are showing an increased popularity for brands from their own country.

Richard Stables, chief executive of Kelkoo, said in a statement: “E-commerce is no longer just an option for high street shoppers, online marketplaces are increasingly a lucrative hunting ground for luxury purchases.

“Consumers demand convenience, whether they’re searching for bargain basement deals or luxury brands. This is where the online competition has the upper hand over stores as they can deliver a much smoother and convenient customer experience.”

Stables added: “The retail landscape is evolving, due to new consumer demands, also affecting the luxury market. Household names like House of Fraser, M&S and Next have struggled to attract customers and endured financial turmoil; likewise, luxury retailers will also be in trouble if they fail to enhance their omnichannel and customer experience offering.”

The study features in-depth research analyses searches through Kelkoo’s platforms across Europe, which provides retailers with 289 million annual leads, the number of times customer connect directly with retailers’ online stores.