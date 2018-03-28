Tom Ford rollouts e-commerce to the UK

London - US luxury fashion label Tom Ford has expanded its online store to the UK, marking the brand’s international e-commerce push.

The new dedicated UK online platform is an extension of Tom Ford’s physical stores and offers the entire brads product categories, including women’s, men’s, ready-to-wear, accessories, eyewear and beauty. The online UK launch comes as the luxury brand continues to see “incredible demand” in the UK following the opening of its dedicated Tom Ford Beauty store in London’s Covent Garden.

The dedicated UK platform is set to remain consistent with the offering and aesthetic portrayed on the US platform, featuring strong visuals and an extensive navigation system. The rollout of Tom Ford's dedicated online site also comes as e-commerce become one of the brand’s fastest-growing channels.

The new UK platform offers complimentary delivery and returns throughout the country, as well as same-day delivery options within London.

Photo: Tomford.co.uk