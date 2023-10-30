Tommy Bahama to open debut Resort & Spa in Palm Springs

Island lifestyle brand Tommy Bahama is slated to open its first destination resort on November 1. Located in Indian Wells, California, the Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa aims to "resonate the same casual elegance and relaxed style" as the apparel brand while embodying the spirit of the greater Palm Springs area.

The opening sees the 30-year-old lifestyle brand make its inaugural foray into resort destinations. Spanning 11 acres, the new resort is set among an olive tree grove, complete with citrus and flower gardens.

"We're excited to open the Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa and bring our relaxed lifestyle brand to the luxury travel industry," said Doug Wood, CEO of Tommy Bahama, in a statement. "With this resort, we're crafting an entirely new concept of leisure, fusing the essence of our brand with the unparalleled beauty of this desert oasis and creating a destination where every moment feels like a timeless escape."

Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa Credits: Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa

Counting 215 guestrooms and five villa suites, the Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa also encompasses a restaurant, two bars, three saltwater pools with private cabanas, an exclusive retail boutique known as Rosa, a desert-inspired spa, and 35,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor meeting and event space next to offsite amenities like golfing at the Indian Wells Golf Resort.

Developed in collaboration with Lowe, who is also co-owner of the resort, the move sees the real estate investment, development, and management firm expand its commercial real estate projects. Robert J. Lowe, chairman and founder of Lowe, said in a statement: "Combining Tommy Bahama's skillful design concepts with Lowe's expertise in developing inspiring environments has created a truly special experience."

"With our hospitality management subsidiary, CoralTree Hospitality, continuing at the helm, our guests will receive the same world-class service they have come to expect from Miramonte."

The debut resort opening sees Tommy Bahama expand its presence in the Palm Springs area, with its current locations including a Tommy Bahama restaurant, bar, and retail location that opened in 1998. The lifestyle brand has plans in the pipeline to open more resorts at various locations.