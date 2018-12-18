Tommy Hilfiger and Fatface open at London's Icon Outlet

London’s Icon Outlet at the O2 has announced that Tommy Hilfiger and Fatface have joined its line-up of retailers just in time for Christmas, with French Sole and Osprey London set to open later this month.

Tommy Hilfiger and Fatface will be joining the list of 12 retailers who have joined since the 210,000 square foot space was opened in October, including ASICS, Radley London, Remus Uomo, Moss Bros., Lead + Ball, Sunglass Hut, Miss Sixty, Karen Millen, Scotch & Soda and Build-A-Bear Workshop, and Build-A-Bear Workshop.

Commenting on the announcement in a statement, Daren Humphrey, Head of Acquisitions and Estates at FatFace, said: “We jumped at the opportunity to open a FatFace store at Icon Outlet, a destination that attracts such a significant footfall with its urban outlet offer combined with unique arena experience.

"We are pleased to showcase a range of men’s, women’s, children’s and accessories at the new store which we are excited to share with Icon Outlet’s international and national visitors for the gifting season and beyond.”

The Icon Outlet, which opened in October, was designed by CallisonRTKL to offer a premium-led brand mix across fashion, lifestyle and accessories, with the aim of offering a 360-degree experience that fuses retail and entertainment for a millennial audience. The popular development aims to place ‘experience’ at its core, hosting a range of experience-led services, including personal shoppers and stylists, hands-free shopping, and unique event shopping packages.

Marion Dillon, Leasing Director for Icon Outlet, said: “Since the launch of the first phase of Icon Outlet in October, we have radically grown our line up to include many leading and international brands, welcoming openings from twelve new brands in time for the festive season.

“This reflects the strong appeal of the destination as the UK’s leading urban outlet, and this along with the expansion of Cineworld and arrival of Oxygen Freejumping trampoline park, evolves The O2 into a full day destination, offering music, entertainment, F&B, leisure and retail all under one roof.”