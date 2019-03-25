Tommy Hilfiger closes NYC flagship and more

Tommy Hilfiger is turning away from direct-to-consumer brick-and-mortar retail. Today, the American brand is closing the doors to its four-level New York flagship on major shopping street Fifth Avenue, and next it will close its Miami store on Collins Avenue. Tommy Hilfiger had operated its New York store for ten years.

The two store were the brand's only full-price stores in the U.S. As its consumer-base transforms to digitally-focused preferences, it no longer makes sense for Tommy Hilfiger to operate these physical stores. The brand will continue to sell through its 200 plus outlet stores in the North America region. It also has at leave 1,500 global stores.

With the closure of the two stores, Tommy Hilfiger plans to reshape its retail landscape and roll out concept stores in the future. Its retail strategy in North America will be the brand's "lighthouse region," where it will test out new omnichannel retail concepts, as Daniel Grieder, CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe explained to WWD.

He added, "We will focus on next generation retail experiences and partnerships to stay ahead of today’s continuously changing shopping habits and preferences."

During its retail transformation, Tommy Hilfiger will continue to invest in in its own e-commerce site and expand its wholesale distribution partners.