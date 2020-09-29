Tommy Hilfiger to host sustainable livestream

Tommy Hilfiger, owned by PVH Corp, is hosting a shoppable livestream to build on the brand’s commitment to create fashion ‘that wastes nothing and welcomes all.’

Styles featured will include fall 2020 Tommy Hilfiger, Hilfiger Collection, Tommy x Lewis and Tommy Jeans collections.

The show will be hosted by YouTuber and model, Elias Riadi and journalist and presenter, Sydney Lima. They will be joined by brand ambassador Lewis Hamilton, Doina Ciobanu, Toni-Blaze and Wilson Oryema.

The tech platform was designed by internal teams with shoppable features and livestream powered by Blive. The livestream will begin on tommy.com at 7pm CET and 1pm EST.

More people are watching live streamed programming than ever before

Due to Covid-19, retailers and businesses are tapping into the opportunity that live-streaming offers.

It is predicted that the value of the global video streaming market which was 342.44 billion dollars in 2019, will reach 842.93 billion dollars by 2027. There is expected to be a 12 percent CAGR rise between 2020 to 2027, according to Fortune Business Insights.