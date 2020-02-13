Tommy Hilfiger to open first UK childrenswear outlet at London Designer Outlet

Tommy Hilfiger is to open its first dedicated childrenswear outlet in the UK at London Designer Outlet in Wembley Park.

The American heritage brand will be opening a 1,387-square-foot space offering fashion for boys and girls aged 9 months to 16 years, including trousers, separates and dresses.

Tommy Hilfiger will be joining a lineup of leading fashion brands available at London Designer Outlet including Nike, Champion, Gap, Adidas, Puma, Guess, Fiorelli, Kurt Geiger, Levi’s and Dune.

The 265,000-square-foot premium retail and leisure destination counts around seven million visitors a year and is a popular tourist hotspot, recording a 10 percent increase in tax-free transactions in 2019, accounting for 7 percent of all retail sales at the centre.

Christine Grace, leasing director at Realm, which manages the shopping destination, said in a statement: “We’re delighted to have signed Tommy Hilfiger which will be a really great addition the fashion line-up at the centre. It’s tremendous to see that our consistent trading track record and reputation for leading the field has helped us to secure another first at the centre. We’re thrilled to be attracting increasingly aspirational brands and are looking forward to the year ahead.”