Tommy Hilfiger to open new Edinburgh store in June

Tommy Hilfiger is opening a new store in Edinburgh in June.

The 1,490 square foot store will be located at St. James’ Shopping Centre and will be the third store of the PVH Corp-owned brand to open in Scotland in as many months.

A new 2,150 square foot Tommy Hilfiger store opened in Glasgow’s Silverburn Shopping Centre on Monday in line with the country’s reopening of non-essential retailers, while next month a 1,990 square foot space will open at Aberdeen’s Union Square Shopping Centre.

The design concept of all three stores takes reference from the nautical lifestyle and “fuses the brand’s heritage and DNA with clean, modern finishes and a bright, airy aesthetic”.

The stores will all carry Tommy Hilfiger’s Spring 2021 menswear, womenswear and accessories collections, and will feature a click and collect service.