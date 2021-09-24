Tommy Hilfiger to upsize at London Designer Outlet

Global fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger is set to triple its London Designer Outlet (LDO) store size in a move that follows the success of its one year old pop-up store.

Back in August 2020, the brand’s store opened amidst an array of new brands welcomed to the outlet location over the course of 18 months during the pandemic.

LDO stated that the performance of the Hilfiger outlet “exceeded performance expectations”, in an announcement, resulting in the decision to triple the size of the store from 2,500 square feet to 7,800 square feet. The new space will include a wider range of womenswear, menswear, accessories and footwear, as well as the implementation of a Tommy Hilfiger kids area.

New design elements will be based on the global Hilfiger design concept, built according to the brand’s sustainability and inclusivity mission ‘Wastes Nothing and Welcomes All’.

“Given that shops in LDO feature high-quality fit-outs, visually appealing displays and a mystery shop programme, to ensure consistently excellent guest experience, Tommy Hilfiger’s newly upsized store will fit right in,” said Christine Grace, the leasing director of outlet operator Realm.

She continued: “We are delighted our guests have loved shopping in Tommy Hilfiger over the past year and can’t wait for them to be introduced to this further enhancement of our already much-appreciated premium fashion offer. Having performed so well over the past year, this decision is a clear indication of how compelling the business case is for destinations like LDO.”

Guess, Levi’s, Vans and The North Face are also based in the LDO location, as well as athleisure brands like Nike, New Balance and Adidas, who additionally recently upsized its outlet store by 66 percent.