Topshop and Topman to launch in John Lewis stores across the UK

Topshop and Topman announced a new partnership with department store John Lewis to expand their physical retail presence across the UK.

Beginning in February 2026, Topshop will be available in 32 John Lewis locations, while Topman will launch in six stores. The collections will feature a curated selection of popular styles, including Topshop’s signature denim, jackets, and wardrobe staples, as well as a focused edit of Topman’s modern menswear essentials.

According to Michelle Wilson, managing director at Topshop, the partnership with John Lewis is a key step in their mission to make fashion accessible to everyone and engage with shoppers in person.

Peter Ruis, Managing Director of John Lewis, described the collaboration as a "landmark moment," highlighting it as proof of the store's strategy to offer beloved brands while maintaining its own reputation for quality and trust.

The in-store experience will be a blend of the two brands' identities, combining Topshop and Topman’s fashion-forward style with the quality service expected from John Lewis.

Founded in 1964, Topshop has long been known for its creative and original designs, setting trends and championing up-and-coming talent. By bringing its London-based design and energy to a national retail partner, the brand aims to make its unique style accessible to a wider audience.