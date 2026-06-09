Topshop.com expands e-commerce footprint into Ireland

UK-based fashion brand Topshop has officially launched its dedicated e-commerce platform Topshop.com in Ireland, providing domestic consumers with a faster and more seamless shopping experience.

The market expansion follows strong regional engagement on third-party platforms. More than 50,000 Irish customers purchased Topshop merchandise via UK-based online fashion retailer Asos last year, making Ireland one of the brand's most engaged markets outside of the UK.

Topshop.com launched in Ireland

Internal transactional data indicates that Irish consumers shop more frequently and spend more per transaction compared to the brand average. This consumer demographic exhibits a distinct style signature that over-indexes on colour and print, with a strong performance in red, pink, green, and blue. Trousers remain a standout category for the region, accounting for four of the brand's top 10 best-selling products.

Following a year of rapid geographic expansion, the digital storefront is now operational across 24 European Union countries. Built on the digital commerce platform Shopify, the platform carries the complete Topshop collection, spanning denim, tailored apparel, dresses, eveningwear, footwear, and accessories. The platform also features curated seasonal edits alongside early access privileges to key product launches and collaborative collections.

Introduction of digital retail initiatives

To mark the launch in the Irish market, Topshop is introducing a digital version of its iconic ‘Last Chance’ edit across all active international markets. The new online edit consolidates the final remaining units of top-selling products, providing consumers with a final opportunity to purchase high-demand pieces before inventory is depleted.

Michelle Wilson, managing director of Topshop and Topman, said: “Our Irish customers have a strong connection to Topshop, and we’re excited to bring them a dedicated brand destination with full access to our collections. The introduction of our ‘Last Chance’ edit also brings back a much-loved part of the Topshop experience reimagined for how our customers shop today.”