Topshop hints at possible return to retail in summer

As a potential relaunch date for the British fashion brand Topshop is slowly being narrowed down, a new post on the label’s official Instagram has suggested that a physical presence may also be on the cards.

Over three videos via the platform, Topshop suggested it will “see you IRL [in real life, ed.] in August”. The posts were made in a similar format to those previously hinting at Topshop and Topman’s (TSTM) relaunch, each giving brief glimpses of what could be a new identity.

TSTM has been teasing its “return” since February 27, when an initial three posts appeared on social media with captions reading: “Watch this space.” Anticipation has since continued to build, yet what shape a relaunch would take–whether solely online or extending into the physical world–has not yet been entirely confirmed.

This latest series of posts, however, points at the possibility of an in-person presence, something the brand has already hinted at before. In March, TSTM shared a video of London mayor Sadiq Khan talking about his memories of shopping at Topshop’s former flagship store on Oxford Street.

Shoppers are also hoping the relaunch will involve the opening of a retail site. On the brand’s latest teaser post, one follower said: “Please be an actual shop, I’m done with online shopping.”

TSTM’s relaunch is currently being overseen by its new owner, holding company Heartland, which snapped up a 75 percent stake in the business back in 2024. At the time, the brand’s other shareholder Asos confirmed an intention to relaunch Topshop.com within six months of the transaction’s completion in October 2024.

A placeholder for the brand’s online site is now live, simply stating “coming soon” and offering customers a chance to sign up to a waitlist.