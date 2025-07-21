Topshop to be stocked in Ireland’s McElhinneys

Irish department store McElhinneys has been revealed as the first stockist for returning fashion brand Topshop.

The retailer announced the news via a video posted to its social media platforms, where it simply stated: “Get ready… Topshop is coming to McElhinneys.” The launch date of August 21 was also shared.

The revelation builds on growing anticipation for the fashion brand’s return to the high street, first ignited back in February, when its own social media began hinting at this next chapter.

Prior to this, Topshop, alongside its sister brand Topman, already embarked on a journey to become a sole entity after Heartland stepped in to acquire a majority stake in the business from Asos.

While the new team behind the brand had first confirmed an intention to relaunch a singular online site, they later revealed plans to establish wholesale partnerships to bring Topshop and Topman to new avenues.

A branded physical store was then said to be on the cards following strong interest from fans of the Topshop label, with a semi-permanent retail presence now scheduled to launch in August 2025.

So far, only McElhinneys has been named as a definitive partner to Topshop and it is currently unclear as to what extent the brand will be associated with the retailer.