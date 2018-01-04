Topshop to open its first store in China Autumn 2018

London - Topshop/Topman is slated to open its first store in Shanghai, China autumn 2018.

The high street retailer’s first store in China will span approximately 36,600 square feet and will be located on Huaihai Middle Road, according to Fashion Network. Work on the new flagship store had already begun, as the store is set to open its doors this September.

The first store opening comes after parent company Arcadia Group announced it aimed to open up to 80 stores in China at the end of 2016. The retail group signed an agreement with etailer Shangpin.com and aimed to open its first stores in China in 2017. However, later on, Philip Green stated that its first Chinese stores would not be opening until 2018.

FashionUnited has reached out to Arcadia Group for additional commentary.