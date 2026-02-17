Topshop to return to UK high streets through John Lewis partnership

Topshop is continuing its rollout, this time with a physical return to the high street through a new partnership with John Lewis. The label has been introduced to 32 of the department store chain’s locations, building on a broader expansion to John Lewis’ fashion category.

While Topshop itself has relaunched at all the aforementioned stores, its menswear counterpart Topman is now available in seven John Lewis locations. Both brands are also available via John Lewis’ e-commerce site and shopping app.

To celebrate the launch, John Lewis is due to host a number of activations, including a Topshop kiosk at its Oxford Street site; a Piccadilly Circus takeover during London Fashion Week; and further events at its Manchester and Liverpool stores, to be held later this month.

The addition of Topshop falls alongside the introduction of a further 14 fashion brands to the John Lewis roster. Among those being added to the shop floor are Samsoe Samsoe, Mother, St Agni, Aje, Ida Sjostedt, and Faithful for womenswear, alongside Belstaff, Percival, Parlez, OAS, Patagonia, and Stetson for menswear. The retailer will also be expanding its own-brand menswear line J. Lewis into womenswear.

John Lewis' reimagined womenswear floor. Credits: John Lewis.

The efforts form part of a broader 800 million pound multiyear investment currently underway at John Lewis, which includes an ongoing redesign of its Oxford Street store. The company confirmed that its womenswear floor has now been completed, with a new elevated zone for premium brands. The menswear division will be completed in the coming months.

In a statement, Peter Ruis, managing director of John Lewis, said: "This moment marks a significant acceleration of our fashion ambition at John Lewis. To be the exclusive home of an iconic brand like Topshop, sat alongside other exciting new brands, signals our commitment to be the definitive style authority on the British high street.”