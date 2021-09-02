Tory Burch opens new concept store in New York

Tory Burch has returned to a downtown location in New York with a new concept store on Mercer Street.

The Mercer Street boutique houses the Tory Burch collection, including ready-to-wear, handbags, footwear, accessories, jewellery, home and beauty.

Tory Burch, executive chairman and chief creative officer at Tory Burch, said in a statement: “I could not be more excited about our Mercer Street store. It is an evolution of our retail aesthetic, and I have loved the creative process, combining a modern space with signature decorative elements and details that are personal to me.

“The downtown location feels like a homecoming, just a five-minute walk from where we opened our first boutique on Elizabeth Street.”

Image: courtesy of Tory Burch

The store design has been created in partnership with Curiosity architect Gwenaël Nicolas and gives a modern aesthetic to the Tory Burch brand, “by having a conversation between old and new, minimal and maximal, architectural and decorative”.

Tory Burch brand codes, such as oak, rattan and brass, have been reimagined in different finishes and tones to create a contrast between high and low that the designer often references in her collections.

The ground floor is defined by four main areas and features, with a specially designed parquet pattern floor, made with wood and ceramic, and baskets suspended from the ceiling forming a canopy of natural texture above handbags and accessories. This detail was pulled from the designer’s memories of woven baskets from all around the world that hung from the kitchen ceiling in her childhood home in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania.

Image: courtesy of Tory Burch

Tory Burch unveils new retail concept with Mercer Street boutique

The second floor features footwear and home collections. The shoe salon is built in a circular room featuring a ceramic chandelier by Francesca DiMattio hanging above a divan de milieu that has been redone in vintage patchwork quilts found in antique markets. While pieces from the home collection are shown in a cabinet inspired by a vintage armoire in Burch’s home.

Image: courtesy of Tory Burch

Ready-to-wear is featured on the third floor, which has been designed to resemble a living room with a geometric layout, pink rag rug, floral chintz sofa and bold ceiling pattern.

Other design highlights include a wicker honeycomb structure, inspired by Burch’s own bee apiary in Antigua, which was designed specifically for handbags, small leather goods, jewellery and personal objects she has collected, while landscape artist Miranda Brooks has created an outdoor garden space behind the store.

Image: courtesy of Tory Burch

Tory Burch launches new Mercer Street handbag and limited-edition Lee Radziwill Double Bags

To celebrate the launch, the brand is introducing the new 151 Mercer handbag interpreted in two shapes, a classic crescent and a deconstructed shoulder bag, available in leather, suede and snakeskin.

In addition, Burch has launched a limited-edition series of numbered Lee Radziwill Double Bags, limited to 25 of each style, which will be exclusive to this location. There are three colour combinations and two styles, and each can be personalised with a monogram and date.

Pierre-Yves Roussel, chief executive officer at Tory Burch, added: “We believe in the strategic value of retail paired with our vibrant e-commerce channel. We want to continuously evolve our store experience and expand our omnichannel capabilities. We are excited for our customers to discover our storytelling and our beautiful products at Mercer Street.

“As a New York brand, we will be contributing to the local community through partnerships, events and donations – we are committed to playing our part in our city’s resurgence after an incredibly tough year.”

Image: courtesy of Tory Burch