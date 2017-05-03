Totême opens design studio in Stockholm

Elin Kling, founder and CEO of Totême, has opened a new store concept in connection with her design studio at Tegnergatan 37 in Stockholm.

On May 18, customers will have the opportunity to visit the brand's central location, try out garments, shop and interact with the team behind the creation. Shoppers will also be able to pre-order upcoming collections on site.

"To visit Totême's studio is like stepping into our Instagram feed in real life and we need our customer's help to communicate our message," said Kling. "We are at the beginning of our trip and it gives us an exciting opportunity to try out."

The newly renovated space is one-half design and production and one-half showroom. Although Toteme does not hold any stock in the studio, anything ordered is delivered within 24 hours to a customer's home or office.

The studio space features a "self-friendly" test cabin adorned with Kling's own moodboards and accessories to serve as an inspiration for how to style garments from the collection. Sweden is getting its little bit of New York City fashion.