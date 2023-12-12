Toteme opens first UK store in London

Swedish fashion house Toteme has opened its first European store outside of Sweden in London.

The 1,937 square foot space, located at 12 Mount Street in London, launches with Toteme’s pre-spring 2024 collection, spanning all categories, including ready-to-wear, shoes, bags, accessories and the brand’s debut jewellery collection.

The store design showcases the brand’s Scandinavian minimalism with light stonewashed walls and limestone flooring, accented with metallic railings and heavy table-light plinths displaying key accessories.

Toteme Mount Street store in London Credits: Toteme

The space is also home to artworks and furniture by 20th-century Swedish designers and contemporary international artists curated by the founders, including a piece by American post-conceptual artist Wade Guyton at the entrance, facing a classic sculpture from the early 1900s by Sweden’s most famous sculptor, Carl Milles.

The furniture highlights include a nickel sofa by Marc Newson, armchairs and a table by Otto Schultz, a daybed by Olle Engkvist, and lamps inspired by functionalist design pioneer Gunnar Asplund, which were first designed for the New York flagship.

Commenting on the London opening, Karl Lindman, co-founder at Toteme, said in a statement: ”It was important for us to find a space that we could make our own and turn into a Toteme destination. A lot of craftsmanship has gone into the design of the London store, at a first glance it feels quite minimal, but when you look closer you notice the unique details and textures.”