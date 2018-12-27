Town Centres to bid for The Future High Street Fund

The government has official opened The Future High Street Fund and is calling on local town centres to make a bid for a share of the 675 million pounds to transform their high streets.

The fund, which aims to help modernise high streets and town centres, was officially launched by High Streets Minister Jake Berry, following the festive celebrations, after being announced in the October budget, and comes following recommendations from retail expert Sir John Timpson to help local authorities adapt to the changing nature of the high streets.

High Streets Minister Jake Berry MP said in a statement: “We all know high streets are changing, we can’t hide from this reality. But we’re determined to ensure they continue sit at the heart of our communities for generations to come.

“To do this we have to support investment in infrastructure, boosting local economies and ensuring people are able to get the most out of their local high streets. Empowering leaders on the ground is key too – they best understand the challenges facing their areas.”

The Future High Streets fund aims to help local councils and town centres to implement “bold new visions” to transform their high streets and make them fit for the future with co-funding to consolidate properties on the high street, improve transport and access into town centres and converting retail units into new homes.

Government launches 675 million pound Future High Street Fund to transform town centres

With the government adding that up to 55 million pounds of the fund has also been allocated to support the regeneration of ‘heritage high streets’ with local areas also being asked to submit bids to help to restore historic high street properties for new work spaces or cultural venues.

Timpson, chair of the Town Centres Expert Panel, said: “I have learnt, from my own business, that the best way to get things done is to give people on the front line the freedom to get on with the job in the way they know best. I am pleased that the government has acted on my panel’s recommendations to set up a Future High Streets Fund to help local leaders turn their plans into reality.

“By helping our towns create their own individual community hub, I believe we will have vibrant town centres to provide a much-needed place for face to face contact in the digital age.”

Berry added: “Our Future High Streets Fund will drive forward this change, transforming our town centres into the thriving community hubs of the future.”

Places bidding for the fund will be supported by the High Streets Task Force, which will be established in 2019 and will support local leadership. Applications for Phase 1 of the fund must be received by midnight on Friday, March 22, 2019. This stage calls for local authorities to submit Expressions of Interest, which the government will assess and then make an announcement on places moving forward to Phase 2 in summer 2019.

Image: FashionUnited