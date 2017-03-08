Trinity Leeds wins customer service award

Trinity Leeds has been named the UK’s best CollectPlus location in the brand’s quarterly awards programme, which recognises excellent customer satisfaction and service levels over the period October to December 2016.

Owned and managed by Land Securities, Trinity Leeds is the city’s biggest shopping and leisure destination, with over 120 shops, cafes, bars and restaurants, and it has seen its customers increasing using Click and Collect over the last three years.

The shopping centre has a dedicated CollectPlus placation point that is open every day and this award recognises its customer service, as well as the demands of the busiest quarter that included key shopping dates such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the Christmas trading period.

Rob Jewell, portfolio director at Land Securities, said: “This award is a great achievement for Trinity Leeds, showing how the team has worked closely with our loyal catchment area to provide the best possible customer service – providing new ways to send and receive goods and parcels, and exceeding national standards every day.

“Trinity Leeds’ Centre Management Team prides itself on its relationship with customers and has fostered the development of its CollectPlus services over the past three years to align with the customers’ increasing usage of click-and-collect.”

Founded in 2009, CollectPlus is a joint venture between PayPoint, the leading retail payment network, and independent parcel carrier, Yodel. The CollectPlus network has more than 6,000 locations across the UK and allows shoppers to collect online purchases and return unwanted items from more than 360 high street and online retailers, including John Lewis, New Look and Asos.