Trunk Club launches new feature for basics & underwear

Personal styling service Trunk Club launched a new feature today to allow its customers to add three additional small items such as undergarments or accessories to their orders. The Nordstrom-owned personal styling service is designed to match shoppers with curated selections of clothing based on their preferences, either online or in-person.

Called "Your Picks," Trunk Club's new feature was created after the service identified categories that shoppers purchase frequently, yet hadn't been purchasing through their stylist. These categories include socks, undergarments, shapewear, basics, men's and women's accessories and jewelry.

"By launching Your Picks, we're providing Trunk Club customers a self-service opportunity coupled with the advice of their expertly trained Trunk Club stylist," vice president of product at Trunk Club Michael Markowski said in a statement.

"We're a one-stop shop for a person's entire wardrobe needs. By creating a self-service feature in a few categories, we can better serve our customers, while maintaining the highest-levels of curation and customer-service."

Trunk Club users can pick up to three suggested items in these categories in addition to the items they would normally choose. Shoppers are shown items in Your Picks as part of the Trunk Preview, in which shoppers are shown 10-12 picks selected specifically for them by a personal stylist, and can approve or reject items.

Like anything else purchased through Trunk Club, the Your Picks items will be sent to the consumer for an at-home try experience. Customers are given five days to choose what they want to keep and send back the rest. They are only charged for the items they keep.