Tu continues to support Graduate Fashion Week

Sainsbury’s Tu has announced that it will partner with Graduate Fashion Week for the fourth year running and will offer two graduates a year-long scholarship with its design team in Coventry.

In addition, Tu has also announced new industry mentors to support its chosen graduates, with acclaimed British designers Tamara and Natasha Surguladze from label Tata Naka joining returning mentors Rob Jones and Catherine Teatum from Teatum Jones.

Rob Jones of Teatum Jones, said in a statement: “We are extremely excited to be taking part in another year of the Tu Scholarship at Graduate Fashion Week. From seeing the candidate, we selected during last year’s judging day, to mentoring them through the commercial stages, to this year’s launch instore, the whole program has been such a rewarding collaboration. It is such a great opportunity for us to take part and share our knowledge and experiences to advise and support young talent at such a pivotal point of their career.”

As well as getting a paid year-long scholarship, the winning graduates will also work towards the launch of their own collection in 2020. The winners will be guided by the in-house Tu teams, gaining insight into the fashion industry from buying through to design, and they will also visit the Tu India Sourcing Office on a one month working trip.

This follows the success of the 2018 mentorship winners, Molly Hopwood and Jennifer Healy who under the guidance of mentors Oliver Spencer and Teatum Jones, have created their own collections that will be showcased at Tu’s stand at this year’s Graduate Fashion Week and launch in summer 2019.

The two winning graduates will receive regular support and guidance from Teatum Jones and Tata Naka, with monthly meetings that will include creative sessions to review their proposed 2020 collections for Tu. In addition to this, both designers will invite the winners to experience a day in their design studio.

Tamara Surguladze of Tata Naka, added: “We were happy to be asked to mentor this year’s Tu scholarship. It’s an extremely exciting opportunity for the graduates where they not only get a years internship with Tu but also get mentoring and guidance to create their own collection. It’s a great way to support upcoming talent in UK and we are proud to be part of it.”

Rebecca Hitchings, trading director for Sainsbury’s and Argos said: “After our continued success over the last three years with our Tu scholarship programmes we are thrilled to be partnering with Graduate Fashion Week for a fourth year. We’re looking forward to working with Teatum Jones again, and are excited to welcome Tata Naka as new mentors. We wish all the graduates participating the best of luck!”

Graduate Fashion Week is the world’s largest event for BA Fashion talent and this year’s event will be taking place from June 2-5 at The Old Truman Brewery, London.

Image: courtesy of Tu