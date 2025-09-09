Tuckernuck opens flagship store in New York City

American retailer and lifestyle brand Tuckernuck has opened its first store in New York City, a flagship location on Madison Avenue.

Officially opening its doors to the public on September 9, the new store at 1121 Madison Avenue features a design by acclaimed interior designer Cece Barfield and architect Wendy Burns, who together developed a concept that is both elegant and “deeply personal," similar to an Upper East Side residence.

Tuckernuck flagship store on Madison Avenue, NYC Credits: Tuckernuck

Offering Tuckernuck's curated selection of ready-to-wear, accesories, gifts and home ware, the flagship reimagines the traditional specialty retail experience with a focus on personalized service, providing offers styling appointments, on-site monogramming, streamlined returns, and concierge gifting service.

The new NYC store's residential-inspired layout includes a welcoming foyer that provides respite from city streets, a front parlor featuring rotating seasonal collections tailored to customers' social calendars, and a comfortable family room housing the complete accessories collection. The sunroom serves as a centralized gifting suite, while the conservatory showcases Tuckernuck Home's tabletop collection and doubles as an event space inspired by one of the co-founder's dining room.

The boudoir section of the store contains wardrobe essentials like denim and cashmere, positioned near dressing rooms equipped with concealed closets and a private stylist lounge for seamless, personalized service. The new store opening sees Tuckernuck expand its retail footprint, following the opening of its first flagship store in Washington, DC.

The brand and retailer, best known for its offering of timeless American styles and modern sensibilities, was founded in 2012 by three friends - Madeline Grayson, September Votta, and Jocelyn Gailliot - with no background in the fashion industry.

Over the years, the brand and multi-brand retailer has grown steadily, winning over a loyal customer base thanks to its curated brand assortment and private label, reaching over 100 million USD in sales and growing.

