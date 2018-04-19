Fashionunited
 
Tumi opens new store in Covent Garden
RETAIL

Vivian Hendriksz
|

International premium luggage brand Tumi has opened a new store in Covent Garden, London. Located at 10 North Piazza, Royal Opera House Arcade, the store is Tumi fourth stand-alone location in the UK. Spanning 103 square meters, the new lifestyle store is also Tumi third store in London.

The new boutique features a newly designed interior, created to offer customers the best of the Tumi brand aesthetic with the latest cutting-edge technology. For example, new to the Tumi store concept is the Custom Wall, a live installation which showcases the technology used to create the brand’s new Latitude collection as well as a personalisation station. Guests which attended the official store opening this week were able to receive a complimentary initialling on their luggage.

The rest of the store interior is simple and elegant, executed in neutral-toned colours to match the colours from the historic Piazza. Tumi, which first launched in 1975, is currently sold in more than 75 countries at more than 2,200 points of sale.

Photos: Courtesy of Tumi

