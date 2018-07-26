Twinset Milano opens first UK store

Italian contemporary womenswear label Twinset Milano has opened its first UK store on the King’s Road in London, as part of its international expansion strategy to focus on growing overseas.

The Chelsea store, which opened on July 25, will be joined this summer by the brand’s second UK store at Westfield London’s The Village, which is set to open on August 5.

The brand has built its reputation on high quality knitwear and Italian tradition of quality, and both stores will house its signature womenswear collections of ultra-feminine, elegant dresses, slip dresses and blouses, which Twinset Milano states reflects the “dynamic, nonchalant, free spirit and bohemian style” of the Twinset woman.

“We’ve enjoyed buoyant e-commerce sales in the UK for some time and we were being increasingly asked when we would have a bricks and mortar footprint here,” said Twinset Milano chief executive, Alessandro Varisco in a press statement. “Launching two stores represents an amazing opportunity for women to experience our point of difference and for us to learn what they want from us – we’re lucky to be in a position to produce an all-encompassing range and suite of sub brands that sit beneath Twinset Milano so we can agilely curate and adapt our offer.”

In addition to the two UK stores, the Italian label has also confirmed that it will relaunch the UK e-commerce site in early October, as well as explore wholesale opportunities to drive the business forward here in the UK.

Varisco, who as been at the helm of Twinset Milano since July 2015, added: “We’re hopeful our distinctive aesthetic – which holds global appeal with an Italian accent - flattering silhouettes and premium textiles and detailing will resonate with cosmopolitan Londoners.”

Twinset, which is owned by The Carlyle Group has a presence worldwide in 137 stores, located throughout Southern Europe, Russia, the Middle East, Asia.

Image: courtesy of Twinset Milano